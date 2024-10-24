YCAP receives grant to help homeless youth

YCAP was one of 31 organizations nationwide to receive the Federal Administration for Children and Families grant to support a street outreach program for youth in Yamhill County.

The program includes assessment and support services for housing and access to drop off centers in Newberg and McMinnville, according to YCAP Deputy Director Amber Hansen-Moore.

“This grant strengthens our youth programs and will make a lasting difference in the lives of our community’s youth,” Hansen-Moore said in a press release.

Studies show that 25% of runaways and homeless youth in Yamhill County have been recently incarcerated and 83% of those lack housing assistance upon release, according to Hansen-Moore. The outreach program will look to break that cycle and improve client’s mental health and feeling of safety in their living environments.