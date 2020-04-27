YCAP offers food, energy assistance

The Yamhill Community Action Partnership’s office is closed, but YCAP is continuing to provide services online and by telephone.

The agency also is still distributing food to pantries and meal sites across the county. In addition, it is prepared to deploy a truck full of pre-packed food boxes in case a meal pantry has to close.

Information about food pantry and meal site locations can be found at www.yamhillcap.org/food

Services such as energy assistance are being handled via phone or over the internet.

Many people have been applying for assistance because bills continue to accrue even though they’ve lost jobs or work hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy assistance may be applied to any heat source. The program is based on the last 30 days of gross income, or 90 days for those who are self-employed.

YCAP officials said many who’ve lost income may qualify this spring, although they wouldn’t ordinarily at other times. For instance, a family of four with a gross income of less than $3,934 in the past 30 days would qualify for assistance.