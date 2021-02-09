YC winemakers offer roses, rosé

Tiger Vines, the student-run vineyard and winery at Yamhill Carlton High School, is offering gifts for the Valentine’s Day holiday.

“Rosé and Roses” includes a bottle of 2019 rosé produced from the vineyard plus a bouquet of red roses created by FFA members. Cost is $40.

The gifts can be pre-ordered by email to tigervineswine@gmail.com by Saturday, Feb. 6. A limited number will be available for pickup from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Carlton Vet Hospital, 230 S. Pine St., Carlton.

For more information, visit tigervines.weebly.com.