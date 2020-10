YC Together Cares hosting auction

Auction items can be found on the website, yctc2020.ggo.bid. They range from handmade wreaths to wines to dinner with New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, a Yamhill native who wrote “Tightrope” with his wife, Sheryl WuDunn.

Proceeds will go toward YCTC’s programs for children and other members of the communities.