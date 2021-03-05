YC board negotiating with superintendent pick

The Yamhill Carlton School Board is negotiating with its top pick for the superintendent job.

Board members hope to have negotiations finished by Thursday so they can vote on hiring the candidate. They will meet in public session at 6 p.m. via Zoom, with a link available from the district website at www.ycsd.k12.or.us.

The board narrowed the field to six candidates, then to three: Brad Berzinski, principal of Molalla High School; John Koch, executive director of K-12 education in the Gresham-Barlow School District; and Clint Raever, who is in his second year as principal of YC High.

The three finalists went through in-person interviews Wednesday, March 3. They also met with community members individually during a socially distanced open house.

Board members met Thursday, March 4, to discuss the candidates one more time before choosing their top pick. Board chair Susan Fitzgerald is handing the contract negotiations.

The new superintendent will replace Charan Cline, who left in June 2020 to become leader of the Redmond School District.