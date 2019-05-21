Yamhill voters saying yes to new fire truck

YAMHILL -- Voters in the Yamhill Fire Protection District are approving a five-year local option levy to replace a fire pumper and buy new air supply masks and units.

The $1 million measure is passing, 460 yes to 394 no, or about 53.4 percent to 45.7 percent, in early returns from the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

If it passes, property taxpayers would pay about 55 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation each year for five years. The owner of a house assessed at $300,000 for tax purposes would pay about $165 per year.

The funds would replace the fire district’s 1991 pumper, which it inherited, used, from the Portland Fire District. Fire board members said the truck is three years past its recommended usable life and is not in compliance with current safety standards. It is underpowered, as well, and carries only half the amount of water a new truck would have on board when responding to a fire scene, they said.

The money also would buy 27 new SCBA facemask/air supply units for volunteers to use when fighting fires. SCBA units are required when firefighters enter any fire zone, burning structure or hazardous or toxic environment, Yamhill fire officials said.

Check back for more returns as the clerk's office counts more votes.