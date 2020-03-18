Yamhill declares city emergency

Yamhill Mayor Yvette Potter on Tuesday declared an emergency because of the ongoing spread of coronavirus. The declaration will be in effect as long as the virus poses a threat to the city, the mayor said.

The declaration was made "to protect the Yamhill community, city employees and the city's most vulnerable citizens from the impacts of coronavirus and to minimize the effect on them," the document says.

City buildings are closed to the public. Non-essential meetings are canceled, although individuals can arrange to speak to city staff.

Police and public works crews can be reached through the non-emergency dispatch number, 503-434-6500. In an emergency, call 911.

The city will not disconnect water service to due non-payment during the emergency and late fees will not be assessed.

Yamhill Municipal Court will postpone in-person appearances until May 7.

More information is available by calling 503-662-3511.