Yamhill council to meet Wednesday

Yamhill City Council will discuss a proposed ordinance regulating camping on city property when it meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, in council chambers adjacent to city hall.

The council also will honor police Chief Greg Graven for his 25 years of service to the city.

The Yamhill Planning Commission last week turned down a request from Steve Reimann to build a 57-lot subdivision on 12.7 acres in the southeast part of the city, citing problems with the water supply.

Faced with drought conditions last summer, the city implemented water restrictions. That led planners to vote against the new housing.

Proponents of the subdivision have 15 days following the planning meeting, which took place Feb. 2, to file an appeal. If they do so, the council will consider the matter and could either uphold the decision or overturn it.

The matter is not on the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting. The planning commission will meet again at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.