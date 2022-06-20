Y-C’s Preston, Hurley balance all-star duties with graduation

Preston went to the mound in relief, with two outs, during the protracted ninth inning of Game Three Sunday, but baseball was not the only thing on the players’ minds.

The game wrapped up at 3:30, which was the time Preston and Hurley were due at the school to prepare for their graduation with the rest of the Tiger Class of 2022.

But make it they did, though it was close; the East team was down 11-4 entering the ninth and mounted a four-run, two-out rally.

Preston said, “Trying to get that last out was my main goal, and it couldn’t happen with me on the mound, but we ended up doing the job.

“Rushing over here was not the best for my heart, but it was fun,” he joked. “To graduate, just coming from baseball, is the best experience probably.”