Wytoski, Coleman, Crapper leading in initial ballot count for Dayton School Board

DAYTON -- Chris Wytoski, Ann Coleman and Jeffery Crapper are in the lead for three school board seats in initial election returns released just after polls closed at 8 p.m. tonight.

In the Position 3 race, Wytoski, has 383 votes, or 47.5 percent, in the first count of ballots. He is ahead of incumbent Pamela Horst, with 232 votes, or 26.3 percent, and Jeremy Oliveira wtih 139 votes, or 15.8 percent.

For Position 2, Coleman is leading with 335 votes, or 38 percent, over Marla Bunn with 299 votes, or 34 percent, and Larry Ringnalda, with 138 votes, or 16 percent.

For Position 5, Crapper is narrowly ahead with 347 votes, or 39.4 percent, over Sarah Wilson, with 338 votes, or 38.4 percent. Joseph Flake trails with 89 votes, or 10.1 percent.

Incumbent Debbie Kearns is being handily re-elected to the other open seat over Robert Kircher, who withdrew. Kearns has 57.8 percent of the votes in initial returns, over Kircher with 27.5 percent.

While several candidates filed well before the deadline, many of the others declared their candidacies after Dayton High Principal Jamie Fluke suddenly resigned in March. Some challengers defended the popular principal, while sitting school board members defended the superintendent, whom they had hired.