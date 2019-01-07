WWII, Korean War vets can sign up for D.C. trip

Veterans of World War II and the Korean War can sign up for a chance to go to Washington, D.C., on a Portland Flight of Honor.

The four-day trips, all expenses paid, take veterans to see the monuments in the capitol.

Peggy Lutz, a WWII vet herself, is the local representative. She will have a sign-up table at the McMinnville Senior Center from 9 a.m. to noon today, Jan. 8.

Veterans must sign a form in person to register.

For more information, call Lutz, at 503-883-9297.