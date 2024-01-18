Women's choir to start season

The McMinnville Women’s Choir will hold a new members night Tuesday, Jan. 30, as it begins rehearsals for its spring season.

All women are welcome at the 7 p.m. event in the McMinnville First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. No auditions are necessary.

After the initial gathering, rehearsals will continue from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday, also in the church.

The non-profit choir was founded in 2011 by Betty Busch, the director. Its mission is “to provide a strong singing community of self-identifying women of all ages and orientations, who sing for self-expression, camaraderie and social justice,”

People of all skill levels, ages and experiences may join. Members are asked to contribute to the operating costs.

It performs at community events such as Earth Day and Wine Country Pride, and holds a concert each season. The spring concert will be held Saturday, May 4.

The spring season celebrates the life of Alice Parker, a choral composer, conductor and teacher who died in December in her 90s. She advocated for singing as a way of creating community.

For more information, go to the website, mcminnvillewomenschoir.com.