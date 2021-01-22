Woman's remains found at Stuart Grenfell Park

A woman's remains were found Monday, Jan. 18, at the entrance to Stuart Grenfell Park, on Highway 18 at Harmony Road, near Sheridan.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office has identified her as Mariah Diane Lindgren, 31, of Humbolt County, California.

According to the YCSO, Lindgren had been seen in the Willamina and Grand Ronde areas in recent weeks.

A YCSO spokesman said her remains were found about 9 a.m. Monday by a citizen. Yamhill County deputies responded to the park and called in the county's special investigations unit.

The remains were taken to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, which on Tuesday confirmed they were from an adult female and later identified her as Lindgren.

Oregon State Police and the West Valley Fire District assisted with the case.

The YCSO is asking anyone who may have had contact with Lindgren or who noticed suspicious activity in the area of Stuart Grenfell Park to contact the sheriff's office, at 503-434-7506.