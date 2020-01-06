Wilson Vaughan Palmore 1925 - 2020

Wilson Vaughan Palmore, age 94, passed away peacefully January 6, 2020, at Hillside Community with family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. January 18, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church 390 E. Second Street, McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Twin Rocks Friends Camp, P.O. Box 6, Rockaway, Oregon 97136, or the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, 2700 S.E. Stratus Ave. Ste. A, McMinnville OR 97128.

A public viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. January 17, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans St McMinnville, Oregon. Interment will be a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery.

Wilson Vaughan Palmore (called by his middle name "Vaughan" since childhood) was born January 18, 1925, to Alice and Joe Palmore in Richmond, Virginia. His only sibling, Early, died as a child.

Vaughan served in the Air Force from 1943 until 1975 as a pilot, meteorologist, airlift commander, and he retired as the Chief Staff of Logistics Air Weather Service at the rank of full Colonel. He was a veteran of WW II, Korea and the Vietnam War. Notably he was flight rated for over 20 different aircraft, from single engine prop to 4 engine jet aircraft, and he received numerous medals of service and honor.

While a reservist, he also attended and graduated from Randolph-Macon College with a degree in Economics.

After retiring from the Air Force, he was a Manager of Field Safety Services for Wausau Insurance in Portland. He advised businesses and manufacturing plants in safety practices and logistics until retiring from his second career in 1990.

Vaughan faithfully served the Lord all his life, notably as a member of the Air Force Officers Christian Fellowship, teaching and directing Sunday school, and most recently serving First Presbyterian Church in McMinnville on the Adult Ed committee and as an Elder. For many years he was active in the Northwest Yearly Meeting of Friends, serving as an Elder and participating on many boards, particularly Reedwood Friends Church and Twin Rocks Friends Camp. He was a volunteer Chaplain for many years at the McMinnville Medical Hospital Cancer Center, and he also provided nursing home ministry services and vespers services at Hillside Community until his passing. He served on the Hillside Community Board and on the Willamette Valley Cancer Board.

Vaughan was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine V. Palmore. He is survived by his son, Richard V. Palmore; daughter, Dr. MaryKate Morse and her husband Randy; daughter, Thea P. Roeser and her husband John; son, Stephen W. Palmore and his wife Lou; and son, John E. Palmore and his wife Tanya. Vaughan has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was a beloved gentleman who put his family and his Lord first and who gave back to his community everywhere he lived.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.