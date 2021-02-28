Wilma K. King 1937 - 2021

On February 28, 2021, Wilma Katherine King passed away, with Don, her beloved husband of nearly 65 years, by her side at their home outside of Yamhill.

Wilma, the eighth of nine children, was born July 11, 1937, to William and Catherine (Riggins) Payne in McMinnville, Oregon. She attended Yamhill High School, Class of 1956, and eventually beauty school.

On July 23, 1956, at a small Justice of the Peace in Sutherlin, Oregon, Wilma married Donald Ray King. A year later, the first of their three sons, Marvin, was born, followed by Richard, then Brian. Wilma worked various jobs outside the home but spent the majority of her working life as a homemaker.

After the boys had grown and moved out, for some years Don and Wilma operated a dory boat affectionately named “Rough Willie." Rough Willie got a new captain and Don and Wilma purchased an RV that started Don and Wilma’s 30-plus years of road traveling. They traveled from coast to coast, stayed in countless parks with fellow RV Club members, enjoyed many trips with their family and, as an amateur geologist, Wilma collected an infinite number of rocks.

Wilma loved the outdoors, hunting, going for walks, helping Don harvest trees, or just visiting while sitting around a campfire. Indoors she was also busy. Wilma and Don spent many Friday nights dancing at the McMinnville Grange. She was an active member of the Golden Rule Club, Red Hat Club, a local antiquing club, a quilting club and the only member of the world's best Grandma Club.

Wilma was fond of embroidering, but the majority of her needlework was quilted. Wilma was honored when fairgoers chose her quilt entry for the People's Choice Award at the Oregon State Fair.

Most of all, Wilma cherished her family. She was equally proud of each of her hard working, virtuous, good-humored, resourceful, and outdoorsy sons. When her grandchildren were young, there was rarely a time that all 12 weren't visiting simultaneously. Twelve was never too many to feed, love on or entertain. Wilma attended countless football games, volleyball games and theater performances. She shared her canning tips, quilting secrets and family recipes while remembering every single birthday.

Wilma is survived by her husband, Don; and sons, Marvin (Donna), Richard (Susan) and Brian (Sandy), all of Yamhill; siblings, Kenneth Payne, Fern Seward, Leland Payne, and Joan Lane (Dave Page), all of Yamhill. Wilma is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer, Josh, Brad, Juliana, Jessica, Angela, Janna, Keith, Kat, Jeanie, Jesse and Brianna; and 20 great-grandchildren, as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at noon, Thursday, March 4, at Pike Cemetery, with a reception to follow.