Wilma Jean Eisele (Poage) 1942 - 2024

Wilma Jean Eisele (Poage), passed away June 14, 2024, at the age of 81. Born August 7, 1942, in Missouri, she was the eldest daughter of Boyd and Maxine Poage.



When she was five, Wilma moved to McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School and made a career as a hairdresser and then devoted herself to caring for her aging mother and her youngest sister, Ellen, demonstrating her innate compassion and selflessness.



Wilma's life was filled with love and partnership. She first married Donald "Ray" Maul, with whom she had four children, celebrating over two decades of marriage. In 1983, she found love again with Ronald Wayne Green Sr., remaining together until his sudden passing in 2005. Her third marriage to Charles Eisele was marked by mutual support, as they raised their two beloved grandchildren, Natalia and Julian. Wilma and Charles remained together until her passing



Wilma cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, dancing, and playing pool. She was also a fan of watching "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune."



Wilma is survived by her husband, Charles Eisele; sisters, Ruth Voigt and Ellen Poage; her son, Donald Maul; daughters, Rhonda Thornley (Paul), Michelle Maul, and Ranae Karnes (David); eight stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Maxine Poage; and her second husband, Ronald Wayne Green Sr.



A private family service to honor and remember Wilma's remarkable life was held on August 7, 2024. Her legacy of love, care, and resilience will continue to inspire those who knew her.