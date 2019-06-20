Wilma Griffith - 1928 - 2019

Wilma Vining Griffith was born October 9, 1928, in Portland, Oregon. She passed away June 20, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was raised in Carlton, Oregon, and graduated from Carlton High in 1946. She and Ralph Griffith married January 1, 1947, then moved in 1952 to North Bend, Oregon, where they raised two daughters, Teri and Jeri. Wilma stayed in North Bend for a few years after Ralph’s death in 2005, then returned to McMinnville to be close to her daughters.

Wilma worked a few part-time jobs in the North Bend-Coos Bay area. But, her greater joy was her daughters and their families, her parents, brothers and sisters, and their families. She spent a great deal of time in her beloved garden. With her volunteer work and friends with American Legion Post 34, and her hours of time with veterans' work (over 7,000 hours with veterans' hospitals), 30 years volunteering with Red Cross, Elks Club, Eagles and others, she always kept busy.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Ralph Griffith; parents, George Robert Vining and Della (Golladay) Vining; brothers and sisters, Pearl, Vera, Quay, Charlie, Wayne, Betty, Ronald and Tom; and grandson, Paul Tuimoala. Surviving her are her daughters, Teri Mattern and Jeri Griffith; her brother, Marvin Vining of Turner, Oregon; and Reta Vining Wilson of McMinnville; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at 610 N.W. Brookview Court, McMinnville. Please come and share the memories. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.