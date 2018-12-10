Willis O. Marshall - 1925 - 2018

Willis O. Marshall was born April 10, 1925, in Oregon City, Oregon.

He attended Clarkes Grade School and then Oregon City High School. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Oregon State College. He dropped out of college to enlist in the Navy, where he studied electronics and communication. Graduating at the top of his class, he continued his studies at Texas A & M and the University of Wisconsin. He was in the first wave to occupy Japan for the Allied forces.

He married Corrine Gemmato in 1950. They had one son, Scott. He worked for KTIL in Tillamook, Oregon, before working for NBC in Chicago, Illinois. He became the top technical director in charge of the towers throughout the Chicago area and he brought in color television to that area.

He lived 58 years in the same house in Skokie, Illinois, before moving to Hillside in McMinnville, Oregon. He loved the wildlife and birds that surrounded his cottage, as well as the many friends he made in the community and the church at Baker Creek. He went to his heavenly home on December 10, 2018.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son, Scott (Jenny); and one grandson, Julien. Also surviving are his brother, Bardwell (June); one sister, Sherrel (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Baker Creek Community Church.

