William W. Gale 1929 - 2024

William W. Gale passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on September 18, 2024, at the age of 95. William was born September 9, 1929, at Willamette Falls Hospital, Oregon City, to John I. and Lola Elizabeth Gale.

The family moved to Canby, Oregon, where Bill grew up. He graduated on April 22, 1951, from Canby Union High School. He married Beverly Joyce Keil. They welcomed five children: Deborah J., Richard I., Kenneth W., 1956, Steven W., and Elizabeth E.

He drove a milk truck for Gaymoor Farms, Mallorie's Dairy, and served as a volunteer firefighter. In 1974, Bill bought L&B Distributor, and in 1975 the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Bill sold the business in 1982 when he semi-retired. He kept busy driving a school bus, volunteering with the fire department, and assisting wildland firefighting as support. He enjoyed fishing, taking vacations, and helping at his son’s towing business. William also served on the city council. After the passing of Beverly, he married Van Vu in 2007.

William is survived by his wife, Van; son, Steven (Monica); daughter, Elizabeth Krieger (Steve); nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with a graveside service following at 1 p.m. at Canby Zion Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 27, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in his name to a charity of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com