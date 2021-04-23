William Stanley Felton 1933 - 2021

William Stanley Felton was born December 23, 1933, in Pillager, Minnesota, to parents Albert and Doris Felton.

The family moved to Oregon in 1943. William married Verda Holstad in 1953. They had three children, Dan Felton, Denise Cranfill and DeAnn O’Neil; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Gary Felton, in December of 1982.

Bill worked in the plywood industry for eight years and then started working for Willamina Lumber for a period of 20 1/2 years. In 1981, Bill became a Farmers Insurance agent. He retired in 1998.

Bill was a volunteer fireman for 20 years, and then became fire chief for 1 1/2 years. Bill sat on the board of directors for the Fire Department for years years. Bill was part of the Kiwanis organization for over 20 years and was awarded Kiwanian of the Year for 1993 to '94. He was awarded Citizen of the Year through the Chamber of Commerce in 1992. He also served two years on the Planning Commission.

Bill's Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. May 1, at Willamina Christian Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com