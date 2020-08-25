William J. (Bill) Purvis 1953 - 2020

William J. (Bill) Purvis was taken to Heaven on August 25, 2020. He was born June 15, 1953, to Jerry and Shirley Purvis, and grew up in Sheridan, Oregon.

Bill graduated from Sheridan High School and went to work for the US Forest Service as a firefighter during summer breaks from college. He continued with the USFS after college as a soils analyst engineer working in John Day and Gold Beach, retiring from the Grants Pass District. Bill loved hunting, fishing, racing the dunes in his ATV and running RC big trucks.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Shanafelt; his brother, John Purvis; nieces, nephews and greats, along with his furry best friend, Rowdy. He will be greatly missed.

At his request, no services will be held. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.