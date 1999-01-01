William Arnett Mardock 1926 - 2020

William "Bill” Mardock was born in Kansas in 1926, and soon after moved to the panhandle of Texas. During the Depression and Dust Bowl, he and his family moved to Newberg, Oregon. While at a church camp he met his future wife, Portia Palmer. They married shortly after and celebrated 70 years of marriage.

During WWII he served as a Navy corpsman. Following the war years, he played semi-pro baseball for the Boise Pilots, receiving offers from multiple Major League teams, but his baseball career was cut short by a serious leg injury.

He then started college to become a teacher, going to George Fox, OCE and OSU and earning his Master’s Degree. His teaching began at Marion and Scio, Oregon, moving on to McMinnville’s Memorial Grade School, Columbus Grade School, and the junior high school. He eventually became the principal at Adams and Cook grade schools. He loved outdoor education and was instrumental in starting the Outdoor School at Trestle Glen.

He took annual camping and fishing trips with family to places like Diamond Lake and Wickiup Reservoir. During the winter, he would fish on the Wilson and Little Nestucca rivers or deer hunt in eastern Oregon in addition to hunting duck, goose and pheasant.

In his last years, he was surrounded by wildlife at the farm and loved sitting in his recliner watching sports or reading western novels while families of deer lay just below his window.

He leaves behind his two sons, John and Greg; his daughter, Ardith; and his grandson, Brandon. He will be missed.

