William (Bill) Carl Eads Jr. - 1944 - 2019

McMinnville has lost one of its greatest citizens, the one and only "Bottle Bill." Bill passed away May 27, 2019. He was born August 28, 1944, in Dallas, Oregon, to father W.M. Carl Eads and mother Elsie Barker. He was the oldest of three, with a brother, David, and sister, Sheron. Bill's aunt Eleanor Boyer and Alma Youmans were also very special to Bill throughout his life.

Bill lived with his family until he was admitted to Fairview Hospital and Training Center at the age of 13. After leaving Fairview, Bill moved to McMinnville, Oregon. He received support from MV Advancements in a limited capacity throughout the 1980s until moving into a group home permanently in 1995.

Bill worked in janitorial services, but his true passion was self-employment and entrepreneurship. Some of his jobs included: playing the harmonica on Third Street every Friday and Saturday night while kids dragged the gut--donations were always welcome; bottle collection where the legend of "Bottle Bill" began; landscaper; band manager; dog trainer; professional gift wrapper; chef; vehicle broker; handyman; sidewalk custodian; personal shopper; Santa; and parking attendant, to name a few.

To name one word that best described Bill, it would be loyal. Bill loved and cherished his friends, their families, children and pets. Any room Bill entered lit up with his infectious smile and twinkling blue eyes. If you were lucky enough to know him, you were always greeted with "Hi, brother; Hi, honey; I love you lots."

Wherever you are now, Bill, we know you're on your bike, hauling an oversized trailer and smoking your pipe. You were loved BIG by this community. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the McMinnville Community Center, 600 N.E. Evans St., McMinnville.