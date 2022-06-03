By News-Register staff • 

Willamina summer arts camps start soon

Registrations are open for the Art Conspiracy Summer Arts Program at Willamina High School, with some sessions nearly full. The program runs June 20 to June 30 (Monday thru Thursday) with a final performance/presentation on the evening of July 1.

The Summer Arts Program is open to students ages 9 through high school from Yamhill and Polk Counties. Classes offered are: Taper Mache, Printmaking, Collage, Musical Theater, and Felting in the morning, and Shakespeare, Ceramics, Watercolor, and Adventures in Music in the afternoon. A free lunch program is in place, and transportation from Amity and Sheridan is provided.

Fees for the Summer Arts Program are $200 for the full day and $100 for half days. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit fee due upon registration with the balance due on June 20. A $35 late fee is charged for registrations received after June 3. Financial aid is available upon request. Financial aid applicants are asked to pay a materials fee of $25.

For more information or to register online visit www.artconspiracywestvalley.org.

