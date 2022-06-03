Willamina summer arts camps start soon

The Summer Arts Program is open to students ages 9 through high school from Yamhill and Polk Counties. Classes offered are: Taper Mache, Printmaking, Collage, Musical Theater, and Felting in the morning, and Shakespeare, Ceramics, Watercolor, and Adventures in Music in the afternoon. A free lunch program is in place, and transportation from Amity and Sheridan is provided.

Fees for the Summer Arts Program are $200 for the full day and $100 for half days. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit fee due upon registration with the balance due on June 20. A $35 late fee is charged for registrations received after June 3. Financial aid is available upon request. Financial aid applicants are asked to pay a materials fee of $25.

For more information or to register online visit www.artconspiracywestvalley.org.