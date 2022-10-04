Willamina suffers first defeat

Freshman quarterback Orrin Reid struggled in the loss, throwing for a season-low 46 yards and tossing three interceptions. He had thrown just two on the season.

Sophomore Jacob Hadley topped the 1,000-yard mark on the season, running for 161 yards and scoring both of Willamina’s touchdowns.

Hadley has been the focal point offensively all season for the Bulldogs, averaging 231 yards per game, already tallying 1,155 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on the season.

He has also returned a fumble for a score on defense, meaning he has accounted for 19 of the team’s 27 touchdowns on the season.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back on Friday when they travel to Mill City to face the 3-2 Santiam Christian Wolverines at 7 p.m.