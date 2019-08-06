Willamina school registration set

WILLAMINA - Registration for Willamina High School and Middle School students will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13, and Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The schedule:

Aug. 13, 3 p.m., eighth grade; 4 p.m., seventh grade; 5 p.m., sixth grade.

Aug. 14, seniors, noon to 1:30 p.m.; juniors, 1:30 to 3; sophomores, 3 to 4:30; freshman, 4:30 to 6.

Family teacher conferences will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The first day of school is Aug. 27.

The first day of official Oregon School Activities Association fall sports practice is Monday, Aug. 19. All sports participation forms and current physical examinations are due in order to participate in practices.