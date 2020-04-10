Willamina's Fourth of July event canceled

The 2020 Willamina Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks show has been canceled.

An announcement related to the decision to cancell was made by the event committee and posted on the Communities of the West Valley Facebook page.

The committee said it based its decision on what it knows regarding the coronavirus pandemic and a desire to preserve the celebration for years to come.

They know the pandemic is having an economic impact on the community and all of the West Valley, the price of fireworks is going up and the availability is decreasing.

The "Stay Home, Save Lives" campaign in addition to social distancing has impacted fundraising efforts. The inability to fundraise this year prevents the committee from planning for 2021. This year's fireworks order has been placed. Saving this year's order for 2021 will guarantee a quality show a year from now, the committee said.

This decision was not made easily, according to the committee. However, organizing a celebration that would have been held in about three months seemed impossible on many levels.

"That would only pushed our vendors, our patrons and our volunteers to move too quickly and produce a sloppy festival."