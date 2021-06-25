Willamina Fourth back on

Willamina's Old-fashioned Fourth of July will return this year.

Organizers had decided in the spring to cancel the event again this year, as they did due to the pandemic in 2020. But with fewer restrictions on gatherings, they reverse their decision this month.

The Fourth of July celebration will be back in full, with vendors, a parade, fry bread and fireworks. The sky show will start at dusk over the football field at the old high school building.

For more information, go to the Willamina Fourth of July Facebook page.