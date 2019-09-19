Willamina celebrates its Harvest Festival

WILLAMINA - The Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the West Valley Community Campus (former high school on Washington Street).

Locally grown produce, handmade arts and crafts will be available for sale at a vendor market.

A pie baking contest will be judged at 1 p.m. Mayor Ila Skyberg, Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District Assistant Chief Damon Schulze and last year's pie baking winner, Jacob Warren, will judge the entries.

There will be two categories, savory and sweet. Entries will be based on creativity, presentation and taste. Only one entry, per person, per category is allowed. Entries can be dropped off between 9 and 11 a.m. at the pie contest table. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

Gardening and raffle baskets will be auctioned off. Tickdets are $2 each or five for $5.

Information is available by calling 503-702-0577 or at http://westvalleycommunitycampus.org/harvest-festival/, including a set of pie baking contest rules and vendor application information.