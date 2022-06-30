By News-Register staff • 

Wiles succeeds Easterday as presiding judge

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Lily

Judge Easterday is an outstanding judge. She will be missed as the Presiding Judge, but we citizens are fortunate to still have her on the bench.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented