Wildfires cause evacuations near Yamhill County borders, air conditions hazardous

Rusty Rae/News-Register##A vineyard, looking northwest on Worden Hill Road. Washington County Sheriff's Office photo##A fire burning on the north side of the Chehalem Mountains approached this property Tuesday evening as Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews battled to save it. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue photo##Drone image of Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Wildfire taken from a logging road looking west, not far from Highway 219. Dora Totoian/News-Register##The sky outside the Fred Meyer store in Newberg on Wednesday morning. Rusty Rae/News-Register##A vineyard, on Worden Hill Road looking northeast.

To sign up for emergency alerts from Yamhill County Emergency Management, go to the website by clicking here.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.)

The National Weather Service has continued the area's Red Flag Warning until 8 a.m. Thursday due to windy and extremely dry conditions. It had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.)

Additional areas west of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire have been issued a Level 1 evacuation order, informing residents to be prepared to leave.

"This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system," the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office stated.

Locations placed on notice are: Kings Grade Road between North Valley Road and Bald Peak Road; Bachelor Blvd; Bjur Lane; SW Cady Road; SW Casavant Drive; SW Colby Lane; SW Cougar Hill Lane; SW Finnigan Hill Road; SW Holly Hill Road; SW McCormick Hill Road; SW Ornduff Road; SW Turner Hill Lane

Also ...

An Oregon Wildfire Resource Website has been created to help Oregonians stay informed and safe.

“We are all in this together,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps. “If you’re somewhere safe, stay put. Stay informed, be ready, and know where to go and what to bring if you must evacuate."

Local evacuation information can be found on the OEM Wildfire dashboard. Information is ever-changing so continue to check back for updated information.

(UPDATED, Wednesday, 3:25 p.m.)

The McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce has changed its Friday Greeters program to a virtual meeting, because of the fires. A link to the online Greeters' program at Reynolds Dog Resort is available on the Chamber website,

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 1:20 p.m.)

Gov. Kate Brown says hundreds of homes have been burned by wildfires fires that have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres in the Pacific Northwest.

No fatalities from the fires have yet been confirmed, but Brown says some communities have been substantially destroyed.

“This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” Gov. Brown said.

Oregon’s U.S. senators and representatives are requesting rapid approval of Gov. Kate Brown’s request for federal disaster relief, as unprecedented wildfires ravage the state:

“Given the severity and speed in which these fires are spreading across the state, we urge you to expedite the declaration process to ensure that local communities have the resources they need to respond to and recover quickly from these devastating wildfires.”

Oregon is facing its worst drought in nearly 30 years, which has resulted in some of the driest forest and brush conditions on record. This week, an unprecedented windstorm—with winds upward of 50 mph and gusts of 60 mph—exploded existing fires and caught many communities by surprise. Tens of thousands of Oregonians across the state have now been forced to flee from their communities.

As the state shifts resources from saving life and property from flames to assessing wildfire damage, the governor’s office will request disaster relief from the federal government. Expedited approval will rapidly deliver millions of dollars of critically needed aid to devastated communities.

“The number and scale of fires burning on Oregon’s landscape at the moment are unprecedented,” the delegation wrote, “and urgent action is necessary.”

Click here to read the full letter here.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 1:20 p.m.)

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has posted a map of the evacuation area of the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak fire. Click here for the map.

The agency said they are supporting crews needs and donated items like food or water are not needed at this time. It encourages people to consider a donation to the American Red Cross.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 12:50 p.m.)

Gallery Theater in McMinnville is canceling its Thursday evening outdoor show for Sept. 10. The theater had planned a cabaret performance, but is canceling because of the smoke and poor air quallity.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11:45 a.m.):

McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce President Gioia Goodrum said "many businesses" have agreed to allow recreational vehicles with displaced residents to park in their lots.

Individuals interested in donating water can drop it off at Yamhill County Emergency Management on Northeast Lafayette Avenue, behind the Oregon State University Extension Office, or at the McMinnville Fire Department (by the front door).

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.):

MacHub has canceled the community market sale it planned for Friday and Saturday. Its online auction will run through Sept. 18, instead of Sept. 12, through its Facebook page.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 11 a.m.):

The north section of Lincoln City, from S.E. 40th to Highway 18, is now under Level 3 evacuation, as the fire near Otis has spread southwest. The areas from Highway 101 to Rose Lodge are also at Level 3. Highway 18 is closed between Highway 101 and mile post 7 east of Rose Lodge.

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10:20 a.m.):

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, considerable progress was made on the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire overnight. However, it is not contained or under control.

In a tweet this morning, the agency said that "as many as 2,000 acres have burned."

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10:10 a.m.):

The McMinnville Farmers Market on Thursday has been CANCELED because of fire risk and "unstable conditions."

"Based on the State of Emergency that was declared early this morning and the Red Flag warning in place through today with a potential of extension due to expected unstable conditions on Thursday we are going to cancel this week's market for the safety of our vendors and community members," the McMinnville Downtown Association said in a news release this morning.

A hotline has been set up for information about the fires and resources available, according to Yamhill County Emergency Management. Residents may call 503-474-4944.

To sign up for emergency alerts, go to the county Emergency Management website, at https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/emergency-management

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 10 a.m.):

Yamhill County Fair Manager Gary Wertz said he began receiving calls about noon Tuesday from people impacted by the Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire regarding if the fairgrounds was boarding horses and other animals.

"We've taken in quite a few horses, from all over," Wertz said. Other fairgrounds - state in Salem, Clackamas, Polk - were getting full. We're not just getting horses, but goats, pigs. It's like a Noah's Arc out here."

Wertz said he, Office Manager Lacy Carroll and Office Assistant Kelly VanBaggen, in addition to many volunteers, are getting pens set up for the goats, pigs and other animals that are arriving.

"We've had a great turnout of volunteers," he said. "We've had donations of hay, stall shavings, buckets for water. It's kind of neat. We've got more animals coming in, too. We're going to be accepting animals all day (Wednesday) long."

Wertz said that's being done on a "first come, first-serve basis," but no animal will be turned away.

"It might not be an optimum setting, but we'll find a place for an animal."

(UPDATED Wednesday 9:30 a.m.):

Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla urged county residents to sign up for emergency alerts, and said that the Yamhill County Fairgrounds were opened yesterday for livestock safe sheltering, and two churches in Newberg have opened their buildings to receive evacuees that needed shelter.

CERT members have been stationed on key access roads to provide guidance about travel and which roads are open, Kulla said.

He said that "There has been some confusion about evacuation alerts: you will be contacted directly, and if you have signed up for the emergency alert system, you will get a text or phone call."

(UPDATED: Wednesday, 8:50 a.m.):

Multiple fires causing Level 3 evacuations Tuesday on the outskirts of Yamhill County continued to spread through the night.

Casey Kulla, chair of the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners, signed an emergency declaration early Wednesday morning. Drafted by the sheriff, the declaration cites two wildfires on the edges of the county.

Air quality was listed as hazardous Wednesday in Yamhill County. McMinnville's AQI -- air quality index -- was at 549 around 9 a.m. People are urged to stay inside.

A fire burning south of Hagg Lake led to the evacuation of the Cherry Grove Tuesday morning, along with Dundee Road, Patton Valley Road, Cascara Drive and Lee Road.

After nightfall, the Yamhill Fire Protection District issued a Level 1 (prepare to evacuate) for areas about 10 miles northwest of the city, including Gerrish Valley and Turner Creek Gate to Dodson Road.

The Gales Creek Journal reported that the fire was sparked by a downed West Oregon Electric Co-op power line, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue public information officer Matt Johnston.

Residents in the Bald Peak area north of Newberg were told to evacuate Tuesday evening from a fire that started between Jaquith Road and Mountain Top Road on the north side of the Chehalem Mountains. Level III evacuations continued to be issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office through the night.

A staging area for evacuees has been set up at Mountainside High School, 12500 SW 175th Ave, Beaverton.

Those subject to Level 1, 2 or 3 evacuation notices are urged to take them seriously, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said. Notification to those affected have been done by door to door contact or through the Yamhill County Alerts emergency notification system.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the fre Yamhill County Alerts Program at:

https://member.everbridge.net/892807736727638/login?fbclid=IwAR0ctMG4_sMH1uPhVxx-V90bIZ48BrAiH1DF5C0KsJEkMdMEQ3ulmvM1GzYY

Yamhill County deputies, search and rescue and volunteers are currently assisting in the evacuation of residents affected by the Chehalem Mountain Fire.

A hotline has been established to answer questions regarding resources available to those affected by the fires and for updates. Citizens can call 503-474-4944.

Displaced residents should take shelter with friends or relatives who live outside the danger zone. Those without resources should go to the evacuation center located at Newberg High School at 2400 Douglas Avenue.

Two fires burned through the night in the Coast Range just north of Highway 18 in Lincoln County. Evacuations occured between Otis and Rose Lodge and also east of the Rose Lodge area.

Highway 18 is closed between the interchange with U.S. 101 north of Lincoln City and milepost 7, east of Rose Lodge. Highway 22 to 101 is the detour to Lincoln City.