Wil Wilson 1930 - 2024

Wil L. Wilson passed away February 9, 2024, with his family present. He was 93 years old. Wil was born October 3, 1930, in Vilas, Colorado, to parents Glen and Christina Wilson. The family was driven out of Colorado by the Dust Bowl in 1933 after going seven years without harvesting a crop. They landed in Harper, Oregon, and eventually made their way to the Willamette Valley, where they farmed.

Wil graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. During his high school years, he met and later married the love of his life, Barbara House. They were married for 72 years. He joined the Coast Guard in 1950 and served for three years. After his discharge, he returned to the Dayton area where he farmed with his family. In addition to his farming and entrepreneurial endeavors, he had a variety of hobbies, including hunting, fishing, gardening, and golfing. Wil is survived by wife, Barbara; sons, Steve Wilson (Mary), and Dan Wilson (Laurie); son-in-law, Bob Adams; as well as eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Wil was preceded in death by his daughters, Marilyn Wilson and Kim Adams; his brother, Densil Wilson; and sister, Jean Brooks.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Unionvale Countryside Church, with a reception to follow. Contributions can be made to the Unionvale Countryside Church.

