Where to find a Christmas tree

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Eric Trammell of McMinnville watches as Todd Caster, a member of the McMinnville Lions Club, carries a tree to Trammell’s vehicle. Trammell and his wife, Susanna Rose, were among the last customers Wednesday at the Lion’s tree lot near Sears.

Several places in Yamhill County are offering U-cut trees or tree lots where local residents can choose from several types of Christmas decorations. They include:

- The McMinnville Lions Club is selling Christmas trees this year in the lot next to Sears, 1621 N.E. Baker St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until all trees are sold. Prices range from $25 to $95, depending on type and size.

The club uses funds to support its youth programs, eye and hearing exams, community health screening and other service activities.

- The Yamhill County Search and Rescue Team is selling 6-7 foot Douglas firs for $30 each to support its program.

The tree stand will be set up near Harbor Freight in the McMinnville Town Center. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5.

- Sleepy Hollow Tree Farm, 16460 S.W. Oldsville Road, off Highway 18 just west of McMinnville, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. The number of trees is limited. Masks and social distancing are required of visitors.

Tree seekers also can call Sleepy Hollow for an appointment, at 503-421-5303.

- Fox Ridge Tree Farm, 13145 S.W. Fox Ridge Road, McMinnville, offers Nobles, Nordmann firs and other varieties of Christmas trees on a U-cut or we-cut basis. The farm, located off Hill Road in McMinnville, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends through Christmas. For more information, call 503-835-9606

Fox Ridge pre-cut trees and live trees also are available at Kraemers’ Garden Center on Highway 99W in north McMinnville.

Some places that usually offer trees are closed this year because of damage from the hot, dry summer.

For instance, Oak Hill Tree Farm near Yamhill is closed. It has been selling Christmas trees since 1993, but this year announced it would skip the 2021 season.

“The heat this summer was brutal here, and both the trees and the fields need time to recover,” owners announced on their website. “We will miss seeing all of the Christmas tree joy this season, but we are really looking forward to seeing you all again next year.”