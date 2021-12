Wheatland Ferry resumes operations

The Wheatland Ferry has resumed normal operations.

The Willamette River has returned to a level allowing the ferry to safely run, according to the Marion County Public Works Department. The ferry does not run when the river level reaches about 15 feet.

Hours of operation are 5:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., seven days a week.

The recorded "Ferry Information Line" is 503-588-7979 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.