Weekend events around county offer something for everyone

Like music? Two festivals are planned, including the Walnut City Music Festivals, which starts today.

Want to help others? Donate to Make-a-Wish at the Carlton Music for Hope event, or buy lemonade from young entrepreneurs during Lemonade Day.

Ready to learn? Attend Harvest Fest, with a focus on 19th Century agricultural practices, or Bounty of Yamhill County events Saturday and Sunday, which feature local food, local libations and local chefs.

Note that events are subject to predictions of rain Friday and Saturday in the Willamette Valley, and possibly thunder on Saturday after 11 a.m. in the McMinnville area.

Here are the details:

* Lemonade Day: About 450 children and teens signed up for the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lemonade Day event on Aug. 17. The Chamber has a map of local lemonade stands located on streets and corners around town, on Saturday, Aug. 17.

All the participants have agreed to make business plans and keep track of their expenses and their profits. The Lemonade Day program suggests that they figure out the profits and set some aside in savings and give some to charity, in addition to spending some.

* Walnut City Music Festival: About the Walnut City Music Festival

The 10th Walnut City Music Festival will feature both local and nationally known musicians Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, in McMinnville’s Lower City Park. Tickets are $25 general per day, $12.50 for youths or $40 for both days.

The nonprofit festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with music going from 5 to 11 p.m. The main-stage lineup includes: Indie-rock band Glitterfox; jazz/funk group DTW; honkytonkers Lee Walker & The Sleep Talkers; Countryside Ride, a classic country band; and Bootleg Jam, the popular Yamhill County bluegrass/Americana group.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, music will run from 1 to 10:30 p.m., with gates opening at noon. The lineup on the main stage includes: harmony-driven, genre-fluid Analog Dog; folk rockers Bear & The Beasts; Harpers, a psychedelic rock/Americana quintet; indie rockers Jakki & The Pink Smudge; Ida Jane & The Weekend Gardeners, a folk/alt-rock/indie group; Sunkicks, which plays bluegrass to pop/rock; and rockers Manitoba Road Crew, another McMinnville-based favorite.

Additional artists and bands will be featured throughout the festival on the “locals only” stage.

Vendors will offer food, craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

For more information and signups, go to the festival website, walnutcitymusicfest.org.

* Harvest Fest: Harvest Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center,11275 S.W. Durham Lane, just southwest of McMinnville. Admission is $8, with children younger than 12 admitted free.

Both days will feature mules pulling vintage equipment to harvest an oat crop along with displays, demonstrations, music and food. The heritage center’s new exhibit, “John Deere: A Story of Innovation and Invention,” will be open.

For more information, go to yamhillcountyhistory.org.

* Music for Hope: Carlton Music for Hope will feature music and a storyteller all day Saturday, Aug. 17, in Ladd Park, downtown Carlton. Admission is free.

Donations will be accepted for Make-a-Wish, which helps fulfill the dreams of children and teens with critical illnesses.

The lineup includes: Josh Makosky, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Yamhill River Brass, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sal and the Salamanders, 4 to 6 p.m.; storyteller, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Carlton Blues, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

* Bounty of Yamhill County: The Yamhill Enrichment Society will host its annual festival, Bounty of Yamhill County, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18. In addition, YES has a fundraising auction running through Aug. 19 on its website, bountyofyamhillcounty,.com.

Proceeds go to YES’s early childhood literacy and music enrichment programs,

Bounty of Yamhill County starts Saturday with Grape & Groove from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Remy Wines, 17495 N.E. McDougall Road, Dayton. Tickets are $110 per person, available through a link on the website.

The Sunday event, Big Night Salmon Bake, will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sokol Blosser Winery, 5000 N.E. Sokol Blosser Lane, Dayton. Dinner will feature Chinook salmon roasted over an open fire. Wines from 25 wineries will accompany the meal.

Tickets are $175 per person or $1,500 for a table for 10, also available through the website.