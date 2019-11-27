Weather to remain frigid through week

Icy temperatures are predicted to continue through the rest of the week for northwestern Oregon, and the National Weather Service is reminding people to provide shelter for pets and livestock, and to protect exposed water pipes.

The weather service is predicting lows in the 20s through Saturday, with possible snow flurries and/or rain over the weekend, although no snow accumulation was predicted, as of Wednesday.

Highs are expected to be in the high 30s or low 40s.

By Monday, the weather service predicts that night-time lows will rise above freezing, and highs will be in the mid-40s.