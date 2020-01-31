Weather records set, tied

An unseasonably warm end to January set or tied numerous high temperature records, according to the Portland office of the National Weather Service.

Friday saw records set at the Portland Airport, for 62 degees and in Troutdale at 63 degrees, while McMinnville tied its previous record of 61 degrees, set in 1976.

It said records were also tied in downtown Portland and in Vancouver, WA.

Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 40s on Sunday, with a chance of snow showers Sunday night, and a low temperature of 31.