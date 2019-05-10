Wayne Cowlthorp - 1923 - 2019

Wayne Harold Cowlthorp, 96, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Born January 9, 1923, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was the son of Milo and Alberta Cowlthorp. A veteran of the United States Army and a jack-of-all-trades, Wayne married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Hayner, on July 31, 1943. Constant and devoted companions, they remained happily married for 68 years, until Pat’s passing in 2011. We take comfort in knowing they are now reunited in Heaven. In addition to being a doting husband and father, Wayne was a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Wayne was a beloved father to three children, Michael Cowlthorp, Mark Cowlthorp and Julie McGanty. He left behind a legacy of eight grandchildren, Josh Cowlthorp, Tim Cowlthorp, Jake Cowlthorp, Erica Hickey, Kristen Sanderson, Jennifer Kershaw, Michael McGanty and Mathew McGanty; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

Family, friends and others whose lives he touched are invited to reminisce and celebrate Wayne's life at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Hopewell Cemetery, 21600 S.E. Church Road, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wayne's name may be made to the American Heart Association.