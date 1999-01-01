Warriors get back on track with 54-24 triumph over Y-C

Amity outscores Tigers 32-0 in 2nd half to end two-game losing streak

AMITY – The 2021 fall football season hadn’t been going according to plan for the Amity Warriors. Entering the year with lofty postseason aspirations, the program suffered a pair of tough losses to start its campaign.

With an 0-2 record and one contest already scrapped from its schedule because of COVID-19 concerns, time was quickly evaporating for the Warriors to turn their season around.

But their playoff hopes were rekindled last Friday night. Amity outscored the visiting Yamhill-Carlton Tigers 34-0 in the second half to overcome a two-point halftime deficit, ultimately winning 54-24.

Trailing at the break awoke something in the Warriors, senior fullback Wyett Yocum said.

A sense of urgency swept over the team, and propelled Amity to its first win of the season.

“We figured it out at halftime. The first half was a wake-up call. When I looked at everyone’s faces, they were in awe. This wasn’t supposed to happen,” noted Yocum.

The veteran fullback credited the Amity coaches for firing up the players. “We heard some good stuff, what we needed to hear,” said Yocum.

Gavin Watson set the tone to start the second half. The junior defensive back obliterated a Y-C blocker on the kickoff return, igniting his sideline with cheers.

Yocum paired with his first-name counterpart, Wyatt Hatch, to spur the Amity offense. Hatch led the team in rushing with 166 yards on only 13 carries, and scored a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter and a 19-yarder in the fourth. Yocum rumbled to 123 rushing yards on 15 attempts. He tallied touchdowns in the first (one yard), second (10 yards) and third quarters (42 yards).

The Wyett and Wyatt Show was difficult to stop for the Tigers. Yocum’s punishing inside runs wore down the Y-C defense, while Hatch’s blistering outside carries opened up the field.

“Wyett played on the offensive line for almost his entire career,” noted Amity head coach Joel Magill. “He’s had to learn a lot about the fullback position the past two years. He’s starting to figure it out.”

Regarding Hatch, Magill added, “Wyatt is a speedster who’s figuring out how to lower his shoulder and absorb contact. He’s reading his blocks a lot better this year, and even in this game, he was hitting the holes better in the second half.”

Amity’s offensive line, which includes Kyle Rice, Alec Prevett, Hunter Barber, Brady Hall and Colby Nyseth, gained increasing leverage as the game progressed into the second half.

Y-C head coach Brad McKechnie credited the Warriors for offering a stout challenge for all 48 minutes.

“They are a big team,” he said. “Going against big guys up front all game is tiring. We had some frustration when things stopped going our way.”

The Tigers’ counter proved to be senior tailback Jacob Preston, who was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Preston scored a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter to hand the Tigers an 8-6 lead. Two possessions later, he blasted through the Warrior defense on a 42-yard run only to be tackled three yards from the end zone by Hatch.

Preston and Hatch – who both wear the number 24 – engaged in an interesting battle throughout the matchup. Both players used their speed to break game-changing plays, only to inevitably be caught from behind by the other. Hatch’s interception return in the third period was nearly a pick-six, but Preston’s tackle kept the Warriors out of the end zone momentarily.

“He’s a great back – runs hard, very hard. When he gets loose, it’s hard to stop him. Thankfully I have the speed to catch him,” said Hatch.

Hatch finished the evening with a pair of interceptions, while Logan Grove and Evan Berkey also picked off Y-C quarterback Jacob McGhehey.

McGhehey threw a five-yard TD pass to Carson Carden in the second quarter. He also scored on a QB sneak from two yards out.

Reagan Clark scored an eight-yard touchdown for the Warriors in the third period.

Yocum feels hopeful the win over Y-C can change the course of the Warriors’ season. He called the comeback victory a “great turning point for the entire team.”

He added, “This was super important. We’re not supposed to start a season off 0-2. We couldn’t take another loss.”