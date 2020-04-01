Warren Lofftus 1941 - 2020

Warren Lofftus passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born February 4, 1941, in Redding, California, but moved to San Francisco in his childhood. After high school graduation, he worked for some time with PGE and served in the Navy Reserve out of Alameda.

Most of Warren’s professional life was dedicated to public service for the state of California. He was a firefighter for the Millbrae Fire Department and left that to pursue a long career with the California Highway Patrol. He had several different posts in the Bay Area and Southern California before accepting a position in Garberville, where he served as the office commander. In 1989, he and wife Patsy moved to Chico when Warren took over command of the Chico Highway Patrol office. He remained in that post until he retired from the CHP in 1994. After his CHP retirement, Warren began teaching at the Butte College Police Academy. He fully retired after the death of his wife in 2006. Warren moved to McMinnville in 2016 to be closer to his daughter, where he resided at Hillside Retirement Community.

Before the death of his wife, they enjoyed traveling in their RV and often attended RV camping events with fellow Highway Patrol retirees. After moving to McMinnville, he enjoyed attending the many sponsored outings and events and befriended a number of residents and staff at Hillside. Warren was a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan and enjoyed playing golf before health issues limited him.

He was an avid reader and always enjoyed music. As a youngster, Warren took up playing the trumpet, joined the musician’s union at 16, and played professionally around the Bay Area for about six years. However, when his career changed direction, he gave up playing. Since moving to Oregon, he especially enjoyed going to the many concerts offered in the area and was beginning to take up the ukulele.

Warren is survived by his four children, Robert, Ginger, David and Daniel; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Leon. Private interment will take place in September in Chico, California. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service is likely to be scheduled in the future. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.