Wanted suspect taken into custody after overnight search

James Dunwoody

A wanted suspect who led several law enforcement agencies on vehicle and foot pursuits Thursday was located Friday morning and taken into custody.

James Dale Dunwoody, 47, of McMinnville, is charged with five counts of first-degree criminal mischief and one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, attempt to elude a police officer and reckless driving. He was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $62,500 bail after being evaluated at the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a theft in progress in the 11000 block of S.E. Airport Road in rural McMinnville.

It was reported that an adult male in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe had fled from the caller's property after attempting to steal gasoline. A similar theft occurred in late April and remains under investigation by the sheriff's office which did not indicate Dunwoody is a suspect.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located the suspect attempting to conceal his vehicle in a nearby tree grove. He drove through a field, a pursuit ensued and the suspect was chased through several properties and field in the area.

The Tahoe became disabled in a field and the suspect fled on foot. A ground search was conducted, including use of a McMinnville Police Department K9 and a Polk County Sheriff's Office drone. The suspect was not located.

Evidence and surveillance images identified him as Dunwoody.

About 9 a.m. Friday, He was spotted by a citizen near Southeast Nehemiah Lane in McMinnville. Deputies and McMinnville police responded and Dunwoody was taken into custody after deputies ordered him to the ground and displayed a Taser.

With the help of the McMinnville Fire Department, deputies utilized a rope rescue to pull him out of a ravine.

Dunwoody was evaluated at the hospital for overnight exposure, released and taken to jail.

The sheriff's office expressed its appreciation to McMinnville police, the Polk County and Yamhill County sheriff's offices and Oregon State Police for their assistance.