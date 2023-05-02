Walter Gregory MacCluer Noble 1944-2024

Greg passed away on the morning of January 3, 2024, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon, after a long and valiant fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Carol; three children; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He enjoyed hunting, whitewater rafting, travel and working on jigsaw puzzles. He was an amazing builder, mechanic, fabricator and repairman. He would build or repair nearly anything. Those skills were often accompanied by quick wit and a laugh. If you were willing to listen, he was willing to share his knowledge and skills. Teaching was a hidden pleasure. It was sad watching dementia take away that spark.



A life-long dream of Greg's was to design and build a passive solar home, which he accomplished with his wife Carol by his side. There will be a gathering to remember Greg at 11 a.m. March 23, 2024, at the home they built, located at 71414 Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa, Oregon. Come prepared to share stories and say goodbye to this great man.



For those who aren't able to travel to Wallowa, there will be an informal drop-by gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 9100 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon.