Walter Glendon "Junior" Moore 1925 - 2020

Walter Glendon "Junior" Moore was born November 2, 1925, to James Walter and Elta Eudora (Harrison) Moore at the Moore Ranch house in Ophir, Curry County, Oregon. Ophir is located approximately 10 miles north of Gold Beach. Highway 101 runs through the ranch property there. He grew up with seven siblings, milking cows and attending the small Ophir school through high school. He was class president when he and his fellow seven seniors graduated on May 19, 1944; class motto: “If We Rest, We Rust."

He did not have much time to rest, as he was drafted into the Army, reporting for Active Duty on July 15, 1944. After completing Infantry Basic Training at Fort Roberts, California, he shipped out for the Philippines on December 14, 1944, arriving January 18, 1945. While patrolling on the island of Luzon on March 22, 1945, he was shot through the neck and shoulder, earning a Purple Heart Medal. He was also awarded the Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Philippine Liberation Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal. After recovering from his wounds, he remained in the Philippines awaiting orders to invade Japan. Upon their surrender, he departed for home July 20, 1946, and was discharged August 24, 1946. He and Donna Sparhawk met at a dance in Gold Beach. They married on March 8, 1949. They had two children, Jim and Debbie.

Junior had a long career in heavy construction, clearing rights-of-way for power lines, pipelines, reservoirs, building Forest Service roads, and other similar projects. From 1951 until retirement in 1991, he worked on over 60 projects in the Pacific Northwest, Montana and Colorado.

During retirement, he and Donna traveled the world: Germany, France, England, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. They also utilized their Airstream travel trailer to visit Alaska and to “snow bird’’ to Arizona numerous winters. They also attended exercise classes at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, making numerous new friends. Additionally, Michelle recalls he enjoyed taking his granddaughters out for ice cream, and that he was always ready with a hammer or chainsaw if a friend or family member needed help with a project. Erika remembers that great-granddaughters Madelyn and Zara lovingly referred to him as Grandpa Ornery! Jessica contributed this absolute truth: “He would never share the strawberry jam, and wouldn’t stop sharing his strawberry jam joke!”

Junior was pre-deceased by six siblings; his wife of 66 years; and daughter, Debbie. He is survived by his son, Jim; sister, Eudora; granddaughters, Michelle, Erika and Jessica; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Zara; along with favorite daughter-in-law, Rhonda Robins.

He was laid to rest at the Rogue River Cemetery in Gold Beach.