Walter August Brosamle Jr. 1939 - 2021

Walter August Brosamle Jr. (aka Wally), joined his Heavenly family on the morning of his 82nd birthday, September 11, 2021. Wally was born September 11, 1939, in Hollywood, California, to Walter Brosamle and Margaret (Mosier) Brosamle. He was the middle child of three, and the only son.

Wally's family moved to Yamhill, Oregon, when he was a young boy. He never lived outside of Yamhill County. Wally married Roberta L. Wheat (aka Bobbi) on February 2, 1963, in Carson City, Nevada. They raised two amazing daughters in McMinnville, Oregon.

In his early adult years, Wally earned quite the reputation as a homebuilder in Yamhill County who paid attention to details. He was the first local builder approved to build FHA homes. He built dozens of quality homes. In the mid '70s, Wally switched gears and became a motocross park owner and promoter. There were three motocross tracks Wally was responsible for building and promoting: Washougal National Motocross, Mt. Angel, and Mulkey ORV Park. Mulkey transitioned from a motocross racetrack with a few RV sites to Mulkey RV Park. By 1990, Wally had built 80 RV sites, a full service convenience store, laundromat, restrooms and a large recreation room. The RV park served as home for many annual repeat snowbirds, families in transition, and others who simplified their lives. Wally took great pride in his rose garden and gazebo. Every year, he planted hundreds of petunias throughout the park, and dozens of beautiful overflowing baskets. He maintained the beauty that Mulkey Park was until his massive stroke and aneurysm in May of 2004.

Wally was a welcome resident at Parkland Assisted Living during his final eight years. The revolving staff there appreciated and enjoyed his positive demeanor and playful sense of humor. COVID played a very ugly part in his final year and a half. With the lockdowns and inability to have in-person visits, Wally's typical joyfulness turned into depression.

He is survived by his two sisters, Barbara Mitchell and Sharon Brosamle; two daughters, Bonnie Bozarth and Missy Simpson; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Wally from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Awaken Church (previously Coast Hills), 655 N.E. Hwy 99W, behind Domino's Pizza and Sandwich Express, in the old tri-cinema building.