Wallace Road reopens following multi-injury crash

Update: 4:45 p.m. Wallace Road has reopened.

------

DAYTON - A two-vehicle injury crash in the 24000 block of Wallace Road, about nine miles south of Dayton has resulted in the road being closed. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Lafayette Highway. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Hopewell Road.

The head-on crash happened about 11:50 a.m., and one of the cars caught on fire.

Multiple ambulances have been requested. Extrication was needed and four patients were transported to Salem Hospital.