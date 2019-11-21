By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 21, 2019 Tweet

Walking with Mr. Rogers

Fred Rogers and I received degrees from Linfield College on the same day.

He was presented with a doctorate of humane letters for his contributions to children and society. I earned a bachelor’s degree in two majors, communications and psychology.

I remember how excited many of my classmates were when Linfield announced that the children’s TV personality would speak at graduation. Many of us had grown up watching him, along with Sherry Lewis and Lambchop, Capt. Kangeroo and Portland TV host Ramblin’ Rod; we were a little too old for Sesame Street, which didn’t start until 1969.

We also were familiar with “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” because of a popular parody on “Saturday Night Live,” the show that every dorm television was tuned to at 11:30 p.m. each Saturday.

Eddie Murphy had a regular spot called “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood.” Let’s just say that it was a bit more edgy (and realistic, for many) than Fred Rogers’ always-positive, uplifting show.

At graduation, my classmates and I greeted Rogers by singing his theme song (he discovered us practicing in the auditorium just beforehand). We shook his hand, along with that of President Charles Walker, as we received our diplomas.

I remember him being friendly, soft-spoken and genuinely nice. But I don’t remember what he said that day.

I remember well, though, what the college president said as I crossed the commencement stage.

My dad had died of cancer 10 weeks earlier and didn’t get to see me graduate. Walker knew that; being known by faculty is one of the benefits of attending a small school.

As I shook Walker’s hand, he told me, “Your father would have been very proud.”

That kindness, even more than the special guest, made the day memorable for me.