Vonnell Burgess Maddox 1939 - 2020

Our mother, Vonnell Burgess Maddox, 81, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

The daughter of Lawrence and Elfreda Burgess, she was born November 29, 1939, in Antlers, Oklahoma. She came to Oregon with her parents in 1945, and attended the one-room schoolhouse, Briedwell, from first through eighth grade, that was located just outside Amity. She graduated from Amity High School in 1957.

Vonnell loved spending time with her sisters, especially when they’d go on road trips to Reno, and they would spend hours and hours talking to each other on the phone. She loved old movies, country music and anything Elvis.

Vonnell is survived by her two children, Connie Brown of Grass Valley, California, and Cindy Stolp, and her husband Jess, of McMinnville; and sisters, Carol Trudo and Kelly Oliver. She adored her five grandchildren, Mathew, Sarah, Alex, Ashley and Garrett; and her great-grandchildren, Carter, Rayden and River.

Vonnell was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley Burgess Knutz; and two brothers, James Larry Burgess and Duane Lawrence Burgess. May they all be at peace.

