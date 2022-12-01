Volunteers can write letters to help hospitalized children

Volunteers can help Santa out by writing “Letters from Santa’s Elves” at the event Saturday, Dec. 3.

Mikayla Staebler, the mother of a child who was hospitalized last Christmas, is organizing the effort for people to reassure children that Santa won’t forget them. She’s looking for volunteers to help from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Rhonda Thompson’s “Little Roots Preschool,” 106 N.E.Davis St., McMinnville.

Staebler plans to deliver letters to Doernbecher and Randall children’s hospitals and send others to families dealing with child illnesses, Staebler said. For more information, send email to mikstaebler@gmail.com.