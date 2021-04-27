Virtual open house set on Three Mile Lane area project

The open house will include the results of the Three Mile Lane Area Planning project of the past three years, and identify future land uses and transportation concepts for Highway 18 from the airport to the Yamhill River bridge. The area includes around 1,340 acres.

The city received a grant from the state Transportation Growth Management program for the plan, a joint program of the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

People can log onto www.threemilelane.com at any time to find a link to the open house. The city council and planning commission have a joint work session in May to discuss the results of the planning effort and the draft final plan.