Virginia Lee Lauseng 1938 - 2025

Virginia Lee Lauseng passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was born March 19, 1938, in Watertown, South Dakota.

In 1954, she married her husband, LeRoy Lauseng, and moved to the West Coast when he served during the Korean War. They lived in San Francisco and Southern California, and raised their two children, Holly and Steve. Virginia and LeRoy lived in McMinnville and Amity from 1969 to 1978, then moved to Portland, and eventually to Salem in 1994. In recent years, she moved to Newberg and McMinnville for eldercare.

Virginia loved children and worked as a preschool teacher in McMinnville and Portland. Her hobbies included playing the piano and organ, tending her lovely gardens of roses, peonies, and many perennials and annuals. She also enjoyed flea markets and doll shows.

Virginia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Ken Maahs; and daughter-in-law, Marcia Lauseng, who shared the privilege of taking care of her needs and affairs. She will be missed by her four grandchildren, Heather Schrag, Stefanie Caldwell, John Lauseng, and Tiana Morris; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband, LeRoy, and her son, Steve, preceded her in death. Her family plans to unite her ashes with her husband’s in the near future, per her request that had a special meaning to both.

